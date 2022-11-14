Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.77 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

