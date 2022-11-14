Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Fortinet by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,463,000 after buying an additional 3,362,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after buying an additional 3,192,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,752,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,643,000 after buying an additional 2,038,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after buying an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $56.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.