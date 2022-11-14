Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $248.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.85.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

