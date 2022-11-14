Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 198 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

