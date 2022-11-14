2,442 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,259,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $248.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.99 and a 200 day moving average of $234.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

