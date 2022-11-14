WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.88 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $223.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

