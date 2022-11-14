Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $273,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in WestRock by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in WestRock by 1,560.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in WestRock by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

