Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $106,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $325.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.50.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.74.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $1,987,565. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

