Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of D.R. Horton worth $31,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 79.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 59,717 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

