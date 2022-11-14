Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $32.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $32,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

COO opened at $324.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

