Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 7,007 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 949.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after buying an additional 590,114 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after buying an additional 302,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

