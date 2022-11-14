Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Lennar Stock Down 0.4 %

Lennar stock opened at $88.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

