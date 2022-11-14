Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $409.91 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $695.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,615. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

