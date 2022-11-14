Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $205,920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $93.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $147.04.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

