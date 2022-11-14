Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Plexus worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $581,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,927. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

