Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.38 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Seagate Technology worth $27,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of STX opened at $57.15 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

