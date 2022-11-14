Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 330 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

DLTR opened at $165.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

