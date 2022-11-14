9,517 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

