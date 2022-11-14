JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.3% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.30 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

