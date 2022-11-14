Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $97,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $250.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.50 and a 200-day moving average of $290.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

