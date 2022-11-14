Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of D.R. Horton worth $96,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 79.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 59,717 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $209,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

