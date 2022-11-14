Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,700 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $107,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $64.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

