Swiss National Bank Purchases 312,600 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,383,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $119,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,977.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,977.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,267 and have sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

KDP stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

