Swiss National Bank Buys 6,100 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Equity Residential worth $111,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

