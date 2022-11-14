Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 79,736 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,736 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $45,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,256,000 after purchasing an additional 345,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $636,001,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $166.60 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

