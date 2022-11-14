Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 503 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,597,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,158,000 after buying an additional 437,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

