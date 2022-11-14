NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth $61,742,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NCR by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,596,000 after purchasing an additional 884,458 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $12,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

