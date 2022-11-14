Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

