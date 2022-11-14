Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Insider Activity at 8X8

8X8 Stock Up 17.3 %

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 45,955 shares of company stock valued at $203,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $530.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.