Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 426,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 78,492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 125.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 306,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 170,996 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.