Inspire Investing LLC Sells 486 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $115.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.74. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

