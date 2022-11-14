Inspire Investing LLC Buys 42 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $626.25 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.16.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

