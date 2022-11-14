Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 741.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 622.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.13 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.