WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Teradyne by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

