Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 10,672 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $26,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

