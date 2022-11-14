Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 2,811 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $337.79 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.29.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.