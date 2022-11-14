Tiaa Fsb Buys New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $331.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

