Tiaa Fsb Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after buying an additional 209,951 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,145,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,054,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VDC opened at $190.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
