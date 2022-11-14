Tiaa Fsb Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after buying an additional 209,951 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,145,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,054,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VDC opened at $190.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.