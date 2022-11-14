Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $161.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

