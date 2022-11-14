Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $287,000 Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 643,022 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,545,000 after acquiring an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,276,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,528,000 after acquiring an additional 87,562 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 23.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,836,000 after acquiring an additional 243,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.13.
Globant Stock Up 5.3 %
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Globant Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
