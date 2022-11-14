Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,380 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Logitech International Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $87.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

