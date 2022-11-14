1,309 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Pool by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $351.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.43. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

