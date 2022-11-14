Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $32.42 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,673 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $32,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.32 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

