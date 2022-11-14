Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 32,345 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Amphenol worth $28,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $79.32 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

