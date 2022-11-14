Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $310.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.