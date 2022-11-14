Swiss National Bank Sells 7,600 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of FirstEnergy worth $90,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

