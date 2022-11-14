Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Datadog worth $92,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $473,384.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,407.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $473,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,407.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,276 shares of company stock worth $2,443,089. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.