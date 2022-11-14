Swiss National Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Tractor Supply worth $94,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Shares of TSCO opened at $209.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.00. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

