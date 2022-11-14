Pictet Asset Management SA Has $42.40 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,739 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.11% of Shopify worth $42,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.