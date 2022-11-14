SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 658.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,543,000 after purchasing an additional 841,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.39 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.